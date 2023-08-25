‘I’m done with raiding’: Pokémon Go players lose patience over frustrating Remote Raid system

Remote Raids are at the center of the Pokémon Go community’s discussion once again, because players say they are “done” with the feature.

In a Reddit thread from Aug. 24, players talked about the main issues with Remote Raids. The thread’s author said the controversial changes from April, which raised the price of Passes and introduced a daily use limit, weren’t compensated with better odds or more rewarding raids, which made the feature lose its appeal.

“I wouldn’t complain about Raid Bosses constantly escaping if the Remote Raid Passes were their original price,” they wrote. “But now they’re pretty much doubled, and because you can only collect 50 coins a day for some reason, you can basically only attempt a Remote Raid every 4 days.”

Players flocked to the comments where they complained about more bugs and quality-of-life changes that were considered overdue for Remote Raids.

The complaints players shared weren’t new. The top-voted comment mentioned frustrating times where players invited friends to a raid they left only seconds before it started, so they didn’t have the time to cancel and lost a Pass by facing off against the boss alone.

Primal Raids, which are especially challenging to beat even with a full team of players, only made the complaints stronger. If only one person is missing from a team, players can lose the Raid and their Pass.

Players have been asking Niantic for years to adjust the preparation phase of Raids to prevent this issue from happening, or for the host to get a Pass refund if they have Raid teammates suddenly leave.

Players agreed completing Remote Raids didn’t feel as rewarding as before due to the difficulty increase on being able to give them a try. Players even suggested that the Pokémon featured in Raids should be directly given to them as rewards for successfully winning the fight, rather than gamble with a limited number of catch attempts and running chances.

Other players said they stopped buying Remote Raid Passes altogether when their price was doubled because it wasn’t worth the rewards anymore. “I now use my gym coins to buy ridiculous outfits in the shop. I change my clothes and buddies every week to match. I havent bought a remote pass in months and probably wont ever again,” wrote a comment under the thread.

Complaints on the raiding system in general have been rising over the last few months, as the feature hasn’t seen significant changes since a rework from 2017. Players are begging for an update that would bring a breath of fresh air into Pokémon Go‘s raiding. It’s unclear whether a rework or changes are planned in the near future, though.

