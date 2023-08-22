Niantic ditches Remote Raid Pass limit for Pokémon Go Fest but players are still angry

Niantic decided to temporarily remove Pokémon Go’s Remote Raid Pass limits during the Go Fest 2023: Global event on Aug. 26 and 27 earlier today, and while it’s a welcome change, disgruntled players are insisting it’s still not enough.

“Get your battle party ready, Trainers—there will be no Remote Raid limit on Aug. 26 and 27 to celebrate Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global!,” Niantic announced on Aug. 22. There is no limit to how many can be used, but there is still a limit to how many can be held.

Get your battle party ready, Trainers—there will be no Remote Raid limit on August 26 and 27 to celebrate Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global! Keep in mind that you are still only able to hold a limited number of Remote Raid Passes in your Item Bag at one time. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 21, 2023

One player said it was “exciting,” but then added they wished the controversial changes never happened in the first place. They also pointed out the event’s pass price is still double compared to what it originally used to be, and suggested Niantic should also make them cheaper while the event is running its course.

“If they bring out a discounted box, I think it will restore a lot of faith in the community, or set a good precedent for future big events, even if it’s normal price and limit outside of them,” added another.

Some Pokémon Go players went a step further and took their criticism to the next level, but they were in the minority.

One said people “shouldn’t have to pay” for Remote Raid Passes at all because they’re “beyond overpriced” and it feels “shameful” to buy them. Another accused Niantic of doing it to cover the fact Go Fest 2023 “pales in comparison” to previous ones.

It seems like the community is on board with the change, even if it isn’t perfect, but not everyone is happy. They still wish pass limits were never a thing, but at the very least, removing them during events is a step in the right direction.

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global! officially begins on Aug. 26.

