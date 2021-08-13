How to watch the Aug. 18 Pokémon Presents stream

Pokémon Presents is back again for the second time this year, a rare occurrence for the broadcast that details notable development in Pokémon games.

The stream, which is set for Aug. 18 at 8am CT, will likely have a loaded lineup of information for fans including updates on Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Pokémon Legends Arceus.

In May, rumors surfaced that there would be a Pokémon Presents coming in June to detail the release dates for those upcoming titles, which were unveiled in February with no official launch schedule.

Though that June broadcast was ultimately a rumor and nothing more, it appears as though this upcoming broadcast next Wednesday could shine some light on when we might be able to expect the new games.

The broadcast taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 18 will start at 8am CT and likely last less than a half an hour. The stream will be live on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.