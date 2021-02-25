How to watch Feb. 26’s Pokémon Presents stream

Pokémon fans can look forward to 20 minutes of news.

To celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, The Pokémon Company is hosting a special Pokémon Presents stream on Friday, Feb. 26, uncovering a full 20 minutes of Pokémon-related news.

The event will lead up to the Pokémon Day virtual concert on Saturday, Feb. 27, where Post Malone will perform a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s smash 1995 hit “Only Wanna Be with You,” dubbed the ”Pokémon 25 Version.” The song will be included as part of Post Malone’s headlining appearance in the virtual concert.

Here’s everything you need to know about Feb. 26’s Pokémon Presents stream.

Schedule

The Pokémon Presents video presentation is scheduled to kick off tomorrow on Friday, Feb. 26. Pokémon fans can look forward to approximately 20 minutes of news. The event will kick off at 9am CT.

Where to watch

It remains to be seen what the Pokémon Presents stream will unveil to the world, but rumors suggest big things could be on their way to the Pokémon universe.

The stream will be available to watch on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, together with running commentary.