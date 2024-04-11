How to update Pokemon TCG Live on PC

Pokémon TCG Live is the only way to play the Pokémon Trading Card Game online, but a bug in the update process can make it painful when a new update comes out on PC.

You should usually be able to update the game, but most players have an issue downloading the update through the client. This has forced players to find a few alternative ways to update Pokémon TCG Live on PC.

So, if you have any issues, this is the only way to go around it.

Can you update Pokémon TCG Live on PC?

You can usually update the Pokémon TCG Live app on your PC by clicking the update button when instructed. You will then typically be brought to a page letting you download an updated game version.

Sadly, though, it’s rare this actually works, and most players complain there is no way to update the game entirely. If this happens to you, you only have one option when downloading the new update.

To update when all else fails, uninstall the game and reinstall the latest version from the Pokémon TCG Live website. There are no other magical ways to get the update to work, and it can be a pain to keep redownloading the game constantly with each new update.

Thankfully, updating isn’t an issue on mobile and other devices, and it seems like PCs are the only devices with these issues. Hopefully, Pokémon Company will update the app in the future to make it easier to update.

