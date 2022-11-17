How to trade with friends online in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players are beginning to kick off their latest Pokémon journeys with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today. Although the game can be played solo, the newest installments in the popular monster-trading franchise have a lot to offer players looking to experience the Paldea region with their friends. Besides, any adventure is more fun when you bring your buddies.

Like previous mainline games in the franchise, there are certain Pokémon species found only in one game, which means you’ll have to trade with someone who owns whichever version of the game you don’t have to unlock them all. Other Pokémon evolve through trade, making it an essential feature for those looking to complete their Pokédex.

Related: Can an official Pokémon not look like a Pokémon? Expert artist analysis details how it can happen

Here’s how to trade with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to trade Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon fans who played Sword and Shield may find the trading method in Scarlet and Violet familiar since it uses the same Link Code structure found in the Gen VIII games. The only difference is certain aspects have been smoothed out within the interface.

Screengrab via Game Freak Screengrab via Game Freak Screengrab via Game Freak Screengrab via Game Freak

From the main menu, simply navigate to the Poké Portal menu after making sure you are connected to the internet if you want to trade with people online. From there, you will select the Link Trade option and set a Link Code that you will share with your intended trade partner.

Once both players are connected to the same room via Link Code, you can trade as many Pokémon as you want without needing to disconnect and reconnect. Just be aware that before you trade online, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which you can purchase from the eShop.