How to tell if a Pokémon is Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finding and catching Shiny Pokémon is one of the most exhilarating things trainers can do. They have a different color compared to the standard one for their species, and they’re extremely rare.

They’ve been a highly sought-after treasure since being introduced in Gen II, and can still be caught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, 23 years after they first became a thing.

Finding them in the Generation IX titles is easier than ever thanks to sandwich recipes that increase the odds of finding them, but identifying them can be tricky if you don’t know what to look for.

Here’s what you need to know for your Shiny hunts.

Identifying Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The most obvious way to spot a Shiny Pokémon from a distance is its color. If it looks different from other Pokémon of the same species around it, chances are it’s a Shiny Pokémon.

It’s more obscure than the system used in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which notified players via a sound when a Shiny spawned nearby, so you’ll have to keep an eye out. Pokémon fans are pretty upset about it, too. They’ve had a much harder time finding them, and those who are colorblind said it’s practically impossible to discern them in some instances.

Still, the color difference should be noticeable. For example, Pawmi will be pink instead of orange, Smoliv will have a black olive atop its head rather than a green one, Bellibolt will be yellow instead of green, and so on.

Also, if you happen to enter a battle against Shiny Pokémon—intentionally or otherwise—it will have a shiny, glimmery, starry animation when it does its battle cry.

Image via The Pokémon Company

So, there you have it. The two ways to spot a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are whether it has a different color compared to its standard one and whether it has a shiny animation at the start of a battle.

There are also some tips and tricks to make finding Shinies easier, and one that allows you to duplicate them (though this might get patched before too long).