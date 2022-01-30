How to solve Gone Astray in the Coastlands in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of the requests players will come across in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is Gone Astray in the Coastlands, which will task players with finding Wanda.

Talk to Zeke in the Galaxy Hall to unlock the request and he’ll ask you to find his sister, Wanda, again. She is now missing in the Cobalt Coastlands. In order to be able to unlock this quest, you have to have access to Basculegion as a rideable Pokémon. In order to unlock Basculegion, you must follow the main storyline.

Once you’ve accepted the request, head out to the Cobalt Coastlands and hop on your Basculegion to head towards Castaway Shore, which is in the center of the map slightly to the north. There, you will find Wanda hiding behind a rock.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Wanda will be hiding in the area right below the scroll underneath the Castaway Shore text on the map. There are a few rocks in the area, but Wanda is hidden behind one of the larger ones. Once you find her, return to Zeke and you’ll finish the quest.

The reward for completing the quest is a Star Piece, which can be used in crafting. Normally, they’re only found on the floor in space-time distortions, making this an easy way to get a Star Piece without having to enter the dangerous distortions.