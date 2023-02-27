How to pre-order the Pokémon Go Plus Plus

Autocatchers in Pokémon Go are a major help to players who’d like to keep on the grind even when they aren’t paying attention to the game. While most autocatchers set out to complete similar tasks, Nintendo shook up the industry with its latest offering, Pokémon Go Plus+.

In addition to doubling as an autocatcher, Pokémon Go Plus+ will also be compatible with Pokémon Go Sleep, a new game where Pokémon fans will be able to track their sleep and add some fun to it in the process.

When it’s time to go to sleep, fans will be able to press a button on Pokémon Go Plus+, and it can also serve as an alarm clock. Pokémon Go Plus+ will start shipping in July 2023, and you can be one of the first players to receive it if you pre-order it.

How do you pre-order the Pokémon Go Plus Plus?

Players can pre-order the Pokémon Go Plus+ from Nintendo’s official website.

At the time of writing, the store page for Pokémon Go Plus+ states that the product is currently available for pre-purchase, but it can’t still be added to a cart to complete an order. We expect pre-orders to commence within a day or two as Nintendo sorts everything out regarding the website and Pokémon Go Plus+.

If you successfully pre-order Pokémon Go Plus+, it should be delivered to your doorstep during July 2023. The webpage states that the item’s scheduled to become globally available on July 14, so there’s a slight change pre-ordering customers might receive theirs a few days before Pokémon Go Plus+’ complete debut.