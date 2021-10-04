How to pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the latest Pokémon remakes to join the franchise, are a little more than a month away from their Nov. 19 release date.

The games will take a look at the popular Sinnoh region through a new lens, allowing players to experience Generation IV all over again on the Switch. Though both games will have a digital release on the Nintendo eShop, many people prefer to pre-order physical copies, especially since they often come with freebies and bonuses.

All the same, sometimes it can be tricky to figure out how to pre-order games at different retailers. We’ve compiled a guide on how to pre-order Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from a variety of large online stores, as well as how to reserve your copy in person.

How to pre-order Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl online

Almost all major retailers that carry games, including Amazon, GameStop, Target, and Walmart, allow you to pre-order the game online. Here’s a quick breakdown of how each retailer does it.

On Amazon, add the game to your cart and purchase like you normally would. Amazon will send you an order confirmation immediately and another email when the game launches and is shipped to you. Your account won’t be charged until the game ships to you.

Target, GameStop, and Walmart require you to pay the full price of the game upfront, but that means you won’t have to pay anything on launch day. Like on Amazon, just add your preferred version of the game to your cart and check out as normal. In most cases, the game will ship free, but it may or may not arrive on release day.

How to pre-order Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in person

Like their online storefronts, most major physical retailers will allow you to pre-order physical copies in person if you prefer (with the exception of Amazon, of course). In most cases, retailers will ask for a small part of the game’s total cost, usually $5, to be paid on the reservation, with the rest of the price coming due when you pick it up.

Retailers will usually only hold pre-ordered games for a certain period of time after release, so make sure you pick yours up promptly. It’s worth checking your favorite store’s policy to make sure your copy doesn’t get put back on the shelf.