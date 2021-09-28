New Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer shows off revamped Pokétch, HM usage, Poffins, and more

The Pokémon Company dropped a new game trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl highlighting some of the mechanics that will be receiving slight reworks in the remakes, starting with the Pokétch.

Pokétch is the shortened term used for The Pokémon Watch, an item that players receive in Jubilife City after completing a campaign and gathering three Coupons from Clowns around the area.

Along with replacing older, similar mechanics like the Pokégear and the PokéNav from previous generations, the Pokétch gives users multiple tools in the form of apps that can do everything from use the Dowsing Machine to work as a memo pad. This was originally done as a way to utilize the bottom screen of the Nintendo DS, but for BDSP, the Pokétch is back and seems to have new applications—both in terms of uses and functions.

For starters, the Pokétch now occupies the main screen since the Nintendo Switch only has one. It appears like it defaults to the upper right hand corner of the screen and will allow players to swap through apps using the touchscreen or a mapped button. Since it takes up main-screen real-estate, there should also be an option to toggle the display on and off.

Outside of its new viewing option, the Pokétch was revealed to also be the method players will use to hidden moves (HMs) in BDSP. This means players won’t need to teach their own Pokémon HM moves, and will instead call upon select wild Pokémon to use them when needed, much like the Ride Pager in Sun and Moon.

Amity Square in Hearthome City has also been reworked.

This area in the northern part of Hearthome was the original location players could let their Pokémon out of their Poké Balls to walk around behind them, ahead of it becoming a core feature in HeartGold and SoulSilver years later. Players were limited to only bringing one Pokémon inside, however, and the species that could be included were also limited.

Now, Amity Square will allow players to bring up to six of their Pokémon into the park as long as they are on the list of permitted species. Players will also be able to slightly adjust the game’s camera and zoom level while in Amity Square to take pictures.

We also saw that Poffins are back and players will utilize a very similar method to making the sweet treats in the new games, which will launch for Switch on Nov. 19.