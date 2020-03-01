How to obtain Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Zarude is the latest Mythical Pokémon revealed on Pokémon Day along with a new trailer for Pokémon Movie 23: Coco, where the Dark/Grass-type monkey will be a main character alongside Ash and Pikachu.

We also got a glimpse of how Zarude will look in Pokémon Sword and Shield later this year, but that does mean you are currently unable to obtain the newest Pokémon.

Most of the time, new Mythical or Legendary Pokémon are added into the game through events in the game’s code that is activated by Game Freak or through distribution surrounding specific dates. And since Sword and Shield is the first time the developers are actively utilizing DLC, there is likely going to be a full event added to the game later this year.

Pokémon Movie 23: Coco is set to release in Japan on July 10, which points to there being some type of distribution or event prior to that as promotion for the film. It could be some sort of tie in with The Isle of Armor Expansion Pass set to release in June, but there is not a guarantee on release timeline.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is that we don’t know how Zarude will be distributed. No data on the Pokémon existed in the Sword and Shield game files, which made it the first Mythical reveal to be a complete surprise in several years, and that also means we have no hints on what potential event could be added to the game for the Rogue Monkey.

Related: New trailer for Pokémon Movie 23: Coco shows off Zarude and Shiny Celebi

Hopefully, it will be something more along the lines of the Platinum or Black and White Mythical events where players actually get to interact with a new area and capture Zarude, instead of a delivery man simply handing you the rare Pokémon.

More information will be made available in the coming weeks as Game Freak provides more details about Zarude and Pokémon Movie 23: Coco.