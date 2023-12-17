How to make a sweet sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Sweet might not be the first thing you think of when making a sandwich, but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk wants you to change that. As part of your Blueberry Quests (BBQs) you need to make a sweet sandwich to clear one of the tasks.

Compared to a sour or bitter sandwich, you should have an easier time putting a sweet sandwich together. This is also good practice for the bigger BBQs like crafting a four-star sandwich with your friends online.

Easy way to make a sweet sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

When you think sweet, just think Alcremie! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just think of a sweet sandwich like you are making a bagel without the bagel… It sounds bad when you put it like that, but you only need cream cheese and some oddly specific ingredients to make it work.

For the basic recipe, you can use two servings of cream cheese and three apples. Most fruits like bananas will work too, and if you want to make sure your sandwich is sweet, use a Sweet Herba Mystica, which you can collect by completing Tera Raids or through Special Coaches.

Making sandwiches is a key part of the Blueberry Point (BP) grind in The Indigo Disk, which means you will be jumping in and out of picnics a lot. Make sure to stock up on ingredients for all five different flavor profiles at Vending Machines that you can find at Rest Stops so you aren’t forced to run back and forth to pick them up later.