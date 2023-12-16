How to make a salty sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Can I get some cheese on that?

Sandwich-making is an art that few have mastered in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you do occasionally need to cook up something specific for The Indigo Disk. That includes knowing how to make a salty sandwich when picnicking.

This is one of five distinct flavor combinations available for sandwiches in SV, and you need specific ingredients to get each result. There are multiple different and simple recipes you can use to make a salty sandwich while trying to finish your Blueberry Quests (BBQs.)

Easy way to make a salty sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Before ever starting a picnic, you need to check your bag and make sure you have at least some of the ingredients necessary to make a salty sandwich. Putting together the wrong combination can throw off your recipe and force you to start from scratch.

Lose the veggies, because his recipe calls for pure sodium. Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Head over to one of the shops in Mesagoza or a Vending Machine at one of the Terarium’s Rest Stop locations to grab some ingredients like cheese and salt.

Combining three pieces of cheese and two selections of salt for a sandwich by themselves will net you a salty sandwich, making it the simplest and cheapest recipe available. Other ingredients work well in tandem with cheese and salt, such as various meats and butter.

If you are struggling with the portions, however, you can simply toss a single Salty Herba Mystica into any recipe and turn it into a salty sandwich. You can collect Herba Mystica by completing Tera Raids solo or online, which you might need to do anyway while grinding Blueberry Points (BP.)