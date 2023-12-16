How to make a bitter sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Blueberry Quests (BBQs) will make you expand your gameplay to areas you may not have tried in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. This includes putting a renewed focus on picnics and cooking, like having a quest about making a bitter sandwich.

When tasked with making a sandwich that pertains to a specific flavor profile, you must be careful with the ingredients you use. Thankfully, each type of sandwich has a simple outline of recipes you can follow to ensure you get the right one for your quests.

Easy way to make a bitter sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

You won’t need to be extravagant with this sandwich. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Stop by one of the Vending Machines near a Rest Stop or the Central Plaza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s Terarium to pick up the ingredients you need for a bitter sandwich. There are a few different ways to make one, but the cheapest way is using just a handful of foods you can find there.

For the easiest method, simply grab three cucumbers and some olive oil. Tossing that on bread by itself will make you a bitter sandwich to clear a BBQ, though you can also use red or yellow bell peppers and basil.

If you don’t want to risk ruining your sandwich, you can also just toss a Bitter Herba Mystica on top and guarantee yourself a bitter one. However, with Herba Mystica being a Tera Raid reward drop and rarer than normal ingredients, you might want to save that for making a four-star sandwich, which is a BBQ that basically requires them.