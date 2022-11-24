How to hunt Shiny Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Shiny hunting is one of the best post-game things players can do to increase their experience and get a rush while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The game has a ton of different methods for finding and catching these rare pocket monsters with things like the Shiny Charm, outbreaks, and more, but one type of Pokémon is harder to find than others when it comes to collecting its shiny form—Paradox Pokémon.

As Paradox Pokemon aren’t breedable, your only choice in getting one is to catch it in the wild in Area Zero. The process can feel daunting but thankfully there is a better way to even the odds.

Shiny Paradox Pokémon hunting methods

First things first, turn off autosave and then save in front of the Zero Gate just down the ramp on the flat part of the ground. This is because we are going to have to use the Picnic table to make sandwiches. As such, when you save, press X and go into Picnic mode.

When at the Picnic table, you will need to make the shiny sandwich for the type of Paradox Pokémon you are looking for. You can find a full list of shiny sandwiches, as well as what ingredients you need to make them here. This effect will only work for one type, however, so make sure you choose the type that is solely associated with the Pokémon you are after, such as Fairy for Shiny Iron Valiant.

They are a bit of a grind, with some of the ingredients locked behind five and six-star raids, so prepare to be in for the long haul if there is a shiny Paradox Pokémon you want no matter what.

Once you have created your shiny sandwich you have a 30-minute window to try and find the Shiny Paradox Pokémon you are after. Saving and quitting the game will end the effect of the sandwich and you will need to make a new one so it’s important you prepare to be in for the long haul here, especially if you are after multiple shiny Pokémon of the same type.

Once the Sandwich has been made correctly and you see you have level three on everything related to the type of Pokémon you are looking for, it’s time to enter Area Zero finally. Again, don’t save—you have a 30-minute timer on your shiny attempt and if it fails, you can just close the game, make the sandwich again, and go back in for another go.

You’ll then need to go to areas where your Paradox Pokémon usually appears, such as underground for Iron Jugulis or Scream Tail, or beside the first research station for Sandy Shocks and Iron Thorns. You’ll notice a massive increase in that Pokémon, which is where the sandwich comes into play.

The sandwich effect will not only increase the chances of seeing the Pokémon but increase your Shiny odds, making it more likely (but not a guarantee) you will come across the shiny Paradox Pokémon you have been after. But because of the increased spawns as you move around, the chance of one showing up increases. So keep your wits about you, your eyes peeled, and hopefully, you will come across one sooner or later. The method isn’t perfect but is the best chance at increasing your odds more than relying on base rates to spawn.