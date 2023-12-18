How to Give your Pokémon a nice washing! in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you’re wondering how to give your Pokémons a “nice washing!” in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk, you might have come across one of the Bonus Blueberry Quests added through the new DLC. This guide will help you offer your new Unovian pets the bubble bath they deserve.

While you’ll come across a bunch of Blueberry Quests (BBQs) to grind BP, a quirky one requires you to “Give your Pokémon a nice washing!” for a reward of 100 BP. Here’s how you can complete the said bonus BBQ.

How to complete the “Give your Pokémon a nice washing!” BBQ quest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

To give your Pokémon a nice washing! in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, you just have to wash them as you would normally while on a picnic.

Give them a nice shower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides earning the BP you deserve for completing a BBQ quest, washing a Pokémon has several benefits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It increases your friendship level with the Pokémon, restores their HP, and offers experience points (XP) to the trainer.

How to wash a Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

To wash a Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk, start by locating a spacious area to accommodate your pets, press the X button on your Nintendo Switch, and select the Picnic option. Now, go near the Pokémon you wish to wash. It can be any Pokémon for the quest.

When the options pop up, press the X button while standing close to the Pokémon to start washing it. Use the controls to bubble them up, and when done, press the Y button to wash them off the soap. Complete the entire process of soaping them up and showering them to complete the quest; don’t quit in between.

Once you wash a Pokémon of choice, the “Give your Pokémon a nice washing!” quest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk should be complete. Make sure to check your BP balance to confirm.