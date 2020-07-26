How to get Victini in Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Niantic teased today that the Mythical Fire/Psychic-type Victini would be making an appearance during Pokémon Go Fest 2020, allowing players to obtain the Victory Pokémon for the first time.

If you want to catch the Unovan Legendary, you will need to face off against Giovanni and drive off the Team Go Rocket invasion that is going to take place on day two of Go Fest.

The “Rocket Straight to Victory” Special Research is a six-part task that will reward you with five different Legendary encounters if you can beat the leaders of Team Go Rocket. After beating Giovanni, you will have a chance at saving Shadow Mewtwo and then immediately get to try and catch Victini.

Here is everything you need to do to finish the Special Research and get your Victini, including the bonus Candy to help you level it up.

Stage One

Take a Snapshot – Two Incense

Power up a Pokémon three times – 100 Poké Ball

Send three Gifts to friends – 2020 Stardust

Total Rewards: 20 Max Revive, Machamp Encounter, 2020 Stardust

Stage Two

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts – Weavile Encounter

Rescue two Shadow Pokémon – 20 Max Potion

Purify a Shadow Pokémon – 20 Max Revive

Total Rewards: 2020 Stardust, Golem Encounter, 20 Rare Candy

Stage Three

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – Shadow Moltres Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – Shadow Articuno Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – Shadow Zapdos Encounter

Total Rewards: 20 Max Revive, Super Rocket Radar, 5,000 Stardust

Stage Four

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – Shadow Mewtwo Encounter

Total Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, Victini Encounter, two Incense

Stage Five

Claim Reward – 2020 Stardust

Claim Reward – 2020 EXP

Claim Reward – 2020 Stardust

Total Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Victini Candy, two Incense

Stage Six

Take a snapshot of Victini – 20 Victini Candy

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon – 10 Rare Candy

Send three Gifts to friends – Super Incubator

Total Rewards: Victini Tee, two Premium Battle Pass, two Star Piece

It is said that a trainer who captures Victini will never lose a battle, so once the Special Research goes live on July 26, you should hop on the opportunity to add it to your team.