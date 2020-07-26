How to get Victini in Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Niantic teased today that the Mythical Fire/Psychic-type Victini would be making an appearance during Pokémon Go Fest 2020, allowing players to obtain the Victory Pokémon for the first time.
If you want to catch the Unovan Legendary, you will need to face off against Giovanni and drive off the Team Go Rocket invasion that is going to take place on day two of Go Fest.
The “Rocket Straight to Victory” Special Research is a six-part task that will reward you with five different Legendary encounters if you can beat the leaders of Team Go Rocket. After beating Giovanni, you will have a chance at saving Shadow Mewtwo and then immediately get to try and catch Victini.
Here is everything you need to do to finish the Special Research and get your Victini, including the bonus Candy to help you level it up.
Stage One
- Take a Snapshot – Two Incense
- Power up a Pokémon three times – 100 Poké Ball
- Send three Gifts to friends – 2020 Stardust
Total Rewards: 20 Max Revive, Machamp Encounter, 2020 Stardust
Stage Two
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts – Weavile Encounter
- Rescue two Shadow Pokémon – 20 Max Potion
- Purify a Shadow Pokémon – 20 Max Revive
Total Rewards: 2020 Stardust, Golem Encounter, 20 Rare Candy
Stage Three
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – Shadow Moltres Encounter
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – Shadow Articuno Encounter
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – Shadow Zapdos Encounter
Total Rewards: 20 Max Revive, Super Rocket Radar, 5,000 Stardust
Stage Four
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – Shadow Mewtwo Encounter
Total Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, Victini Encounter, two Incense
Stage Five
- Claim Reward – 2020 Stardust
- Claim Reward – 2020 EXP
- Claim Reward – 2020 Stardust
Total Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Victini Candy, two Incense
Stage Six
- Take a snapshot of Victini – 20 Victini Candy
- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon – 10 Rare Candy
- Send three Gifts to friends – Super Incubator
Total Rewards: Victini Tee, two Premium Battle Pass, two Star Piece
It is said that a trainer who captures Victini will never lose a battle, so once the Special Research goes live on July 26, you should hop on the opportunity to add it to your team.