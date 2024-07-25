Image Credit: Bethesda
pikachu 20-24 worlds card
Image via Pokémon Company
Pokémon
How to get the 2024 Pokémon World Championship Pikachu TCG Card

Get it before its gone.
Adam Newell
Published: Jul 25, 2024 07:18 am

The Pokémon Company is releasing a special Pikachu card to celebrate the 2024 World Championships, which anyone can get, even if you don’t attend the in-person event.

The card is only available in certain regions, though, or through specific methods, so not every country can get their hands on it. You also need to act fast if you want to get one, as scalpers are likely lining up to grab and resell the card, just like the cursed Van Gogh event in January 2024.

How to get the Pikachu World Championship card

The Pikachu card is available from Aug. 2 to 18 to coincide with the Pokémon World Championships in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Supplies of the card are limited, so once they are gone, they’re gone for good.

There are a few ways to get the card, but the best way is to buy something from the Pokémon Center Online, which is currently only available in select regions like the US, Canada, and the UK. Certain online and local retailers also will have the card on offer, but the list of participating retailers hasn’t been revealed.

If you don’t want to spend money, you can get the card by attending a Pokémon League event from Aug. 12 to 18 and winning it by competing in an in-person tournament or you can win it by participating in the Worlds Fantasy Team contest and reaching the top 100 on the leaderboard.

Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
