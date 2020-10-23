How to get Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Several Legendary Pokémon have been added into Pokémon Sword and Shield with The Crown Tundra expansion, but the method for catching them varies greatly depending on the species.

For the Swords of Justice, Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion, you will need to follow the tracks they have left behind. As you progress through the story, Sonia will pop up and tell you that they have wandered into The Crown Tundra and have left evidence of their presence in various areas of the map.

Unlike the Alolan Diglett that these footprints partially imitate, there are three different sets of “evidence” which will help you locate the trio of Fighting-types. Each of the Swords have their tracks located in specific areas of the map, with each set of tracks you find contributing to that Pokémon’s evidence percentage.

Even though this is the case, each set of tracks is randomized in those areas, so you won’t always find them in the same place as other people did.

Once you do rack up 100 percent of the evidence (50 tracks per Pokémon,) you can talk to Sonia in Freezington and she will tell you where each of the Legendary Pokémon is located. That will trigger their appearance in the overworld where you can battle and capture them.

This is a pre-determined location, but the Legendary Pokémon will not appear in those areas until after you complete their footprint collection and talk to Sonia. You do not have to do all three at the same time, you can collect each of the Sword’s evidence individually and then talk to Sonia to unlock their encounter.

Here is where you can find Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion once you finish tracking them and talking to Sonia.

Cobalion Frigid Sea

Terrakion Lakeside Cave

Virizion Giant’s Bed



Once you complete all of the tracking, you can also encounter Keldeo.