Where to find all Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion footprints in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion takes a lot of what worked from the Isle of Armor and puts a new spin on it, including the massive exploration quest that involved 150 Alolan Diglett.

Hunting for 150 of the tiny ground-types was a great way to get players to explore the new map and interact with the environment, and The Crown Tundra does this in a way that uses Legendary Pokémon instead.

As you progress through the story, Sonia will pop up and tell you that the Swords of Justice have wandered into The Crown Tundra and have left tracks in various areas of the map.

Unlike the Alolan Diglett, there are three different sets of footprints that are called “evidence,” which will help you locate Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion. Each of the Swords have their tracks located in specific areas of the map, with each set of tracks you find contributing to that Pokémon’s evidence percentage.

Even though this is the case, each set of tracks is randomized in those areas, so you won’t always find them in the same place as other people did.

Here are all of the Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion Footprint locations in The Crown Tundra.

Cobalion Frigid Sea, Roaring-Sea Caves, and nearby areas

Terrakion Lakeside Cave, Ballimere Lake, and nearby areas

Virizion Giant’s Bed and nearby areas



Once you get 100 percent of the evidence compiled (50 tracks per Pokémon,) you can talk to Sonia in Freezington and she will tell you where each of the Legendary Pokémon is located. That will trigger their appearance in the overworld where you can battle and capture them.