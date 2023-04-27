How to get Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen VIII, Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon are the Water-type Starters of the Galar region in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Like the Starter Pokémon from other generations, Sobble and its two evolutions are rarer and harder to obtain in the game than the average Pokémon. In fact, the Starter Pokémon from previous generations were initially all locked out of Scarlet and Violet.

They are now currently being added to the Gen IX games one-by-one via a specific method. Here’s how to get the Gen VIII Water-type Starter in Scarlet and Violet.

Where to get Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Currently, there is only one way to catch Inteleon in Scarlet and Violet. Just as they’d done with other Starter Pokémon, there will be an exclusive Tera Raid event to catch the Unrivaled Inteleon. The event will only be around for a limited time, so be sure to check out when it’s happening. By successfully defeating the seven-star Tera Raid, you’ll be given the opportunity to catch and own an Inteleon in Paldea for the first time.

After catching that Unrivaled Inteleon, you can then breed it with a Ditto. The eggs will hatch into Sobble, who evolves into Drizzile at level 16. With this method, you can get as many Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon as you want.

If you happen to miss the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid event, trading or transferring Pokémon are two other options. If you know another player who has an extra Sobble, you can easily trade with them.

Alternatively, if you have Pokémon Home and a Gen VIII game, you’ll eventually be able to transfer Sobble and its evolutions over to Paldea.

This option won’t be available until Pokémon Home becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet though, so you’ll have to wait patiently for the time being.