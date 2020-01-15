How to get Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansion pass for cheap

Pokémon Sword and Shield is getting a massive Expansion Pass later this year that will add two new maps similar to the Wild Area, as well as more than 200 new and returning Pokémon to the games.

This paid expansion will be split into two parts, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, which will be released at different times and have completely different content inside. But despite some early confusion, both parts will be included within the Expansion Pass and not as individual purchases.

The Isle of Armor will drop in June, while The Crown Tundra is set to release some time in the Fall, with the entire pass available for pre-order now at $29.99 on the North American eShop. Players from the United Kingdom will instead pay £26.99, which translates to roughly $35.

Whether you think $29.99 is a fair price to pay for what is being offered or not, it isn’t a bad idea to see if you can save a few dollars when purchasing the Expansion Pass. There are a few options out there where you can knock some of the price off, although you should be careful when using third-party sites.

CD Keys, a UK website, is selling keys for the Expansion Pass at £21.49 ($28.39), which is about 20 percent off the regular price. This is one of your safer options if you want to purchase the pass outside of Nintendo’s ecosystem as the site offers secure checkout and support for all purchases.

Instant Gaming is knocking 17 percent off for US players, selling it for $28.38 instead of the usual $29.99. This deal isn’t much better than the usual offer, so it is probably going to benefit you more if you wait on other deals to pop up or just purchase it directly from Nintendo to avoid the hassle of managing an external code.

Whenever you go to purchase the Expansion Pass either through Nintendo or a third-party, make sure you are getting the right pass for the version of the game you own. There are a few differences between what content will be included in the Expansion Pass for Sword and Shield, so you need to buy the corresponding pass for whichever version you are going to be using to play it.

Other discounts on the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass will likely pop up closer to the release of The Isle of Armor in June.