How to get more Max Honey in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

This is another Max item that's a pain to track down.

There are a few new items in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion that are a bit tricky to collect after you find them throughout the DLC story. One of the more challenging items is called Max Honey.

You won’t just find the special variant of honey while exploring the island. Instead, you’ll need to get lucky when participating in Max Raid Battles on Honeycalm Island.

Honeycalm Island is the largest of the islands surrounding the main Isle of Armor and is a location you should be familiar with if you completed the expansion’s main story. You would have traveled there to battle a Dynamaxed Vespiquen to nab some Max Honey that was needed to unlock Gigantamax Urshifu.

You’ll need to repeat that same task if you want to collect more of the rare substance, though. Only Vespiquen can drop Max Honey once it’s defeated in a Max Raid Battle—and it’s still a random chance.

The chances of spawning a Vespiquen raid are high when dropping a Wishing Piece into a Raid Den on Honeycalm Island. You’ll still need to get lucky with the raid spawn and item drops to get more Max Honey, however.

You can actually get Max Honey before completing the first part of the Urshifu G-Max quest, but you’ll still need to participate in the story events to trigger the NPC needed to actually unlock the Wushu Pokémon’s true power.