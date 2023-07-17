How to get more Biscuits in Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep brings in a lot of unique elements to differentiate itself from the series with one key item this time around being Biscuits.

These Biscuits are crucial to playing the game as they are the only way you can currently catch a Pokémon after waking up from a long sleep or a short nap. There are multiple on offer and using them on a Pokémon helps you to raise their catch bar.

For example, a Poké Biscuit will add one power of the six you need to catch a Pokémon that you find after your power nap. A Great Biscuit will add three power, and a Master Biscuit will max out the amount of power you need for a Pokémon to catch it immediately. The daily bonus biscuit you get will also give you three power, the same as a Great Biscuit.

That’s all well and good, but how exactly do you get more of them? You are only given a handful initially and the method to get more doesn’t seem to be anywhere in sight.

Where to find and purchase Poké, Great, and Master Biscuits in Pokémon Sleep

There are multiple different types of Biscuits you can get in-game on top of the bonus Biscuit you get sometimes when you wake up. These Biscuits are essential to getting a Pokemon to level up so you can add it to your party if you don’t have it yet and sadly, it appears like the only way to get it is either through random chance or buying using real-world currency.

Poké Biscuits and Great Biscuits for example can be bought for free using free points in the Sleep Pass, but for those Premium Pass members who pay a monthly fee, you can get the same Buscuits at less of a cost.

Alternatively, you can also get these Biscuits from the in-game shop as bundles that will require you to use Diamonds, the game’s premium currency.

Considering you need multiple of these Biscuits to get one Pokémon if you don’t want to rely on the free daily Bonus Biscuit, chances are you will need to either choose to take part in the free grind or place some of your hard-earned cash into the game. Especially if you come across an elusive Shiny Pokémon.

