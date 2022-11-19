How to get Loaded Dice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have officially hit shelves across the globe, and both longtime fans of the franchise and new trainers alike are discovering everything the Paldea region has to offer. The latest entries in the pocket-monster franchise are introducing a whopping 107 new Pokémon species in the game. As players set off on their journeys across the region, they’ll also meet and team up with a cast of exciting new characters.

But there’s more than just Pokémon to catch and characters to meet; there’s also a number of new items players can collect, and they introduce ways to freshen up players’ battle strategies. One of these many items is Loaded Dice, and it’s easy to obtain—if you don’t mind battling a few NPCs, that is.

Here’s everything you need to know about Loaded Dice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What does the Loaded Dice item do?

Loaded Dice is a hold item that affects the number of times a multistrike move hits.

“This loaded dice always rolls a good number, and holding one can ensure that the holder’s multistrike moves hit more times,” the item’s in-game description reads.

Multistrike moves like Bullet Seed, Fury Swipes, and Arm Thrust typically hit between two and five times, with the exact number being determined randomly each time the move is selected. Some multistrike moves, like Double Slap, hit exactly two times. For all multistrike moves, each separate hit has its own critical strike chance, but the attacks typically have a low base power.

When a Pokémon holds Loaded Dice and uses a multistrike move, they are guaranteed to strike a high number. You’ll want to ensure this item is held by a member of your team that has at least one multistrike attack to get the most utility from it.

Where to get Loaded Dice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In the East Province of Area One, there’s a Pokémon Center to the northeast of Artazon. Standing next to the Pokémon Center is a male NPC wearing a suit. He’ll count how many trainer battles you had in the area, and if you’ve beaten five or more trainers, he’ll reward you with the Loaded Dice.