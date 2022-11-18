What are the main characters’ real names in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally hit shelves in-store and online, and players are already ripping across the new Paldea region on Koraidon and Miraidon, exploring everything the long-standing franchise’s ninth generation has to offer.

The biggest selling point this time around is Paldea’s open world. Trainers can explore in any order their heart desires⁠—a first for iconic series’ mainline titles.

Alongside all the game’s new and returning Pokemon features, Scarlet and Violet boast an exciting storyline that takes gamers from Victory Road and the Elite Four to the Path of Legends and its towering Titan Pokemon, and all the way to Starfall Street where a villainous new gang is weaving its plots.

Of course, like Pokemon entries in decades past, you take control of an eager young trainer undertaking all these incredible adventures.

So, who are the heroes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s story?

What are the main characters’ names in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, gamers take control of one of two characters⁠ central to the winding Palda stories—Florian and Juliana.

In Japan, the male player character is called Haruto. He hails from Naranja Academy in Scarlet and Uva Academy in Violet. Similarly, the female character in Gen IX is called Aoi in Japan. She is a student at Naranja in Scarlet and Uva in Violet too.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Both are dressed in similarly designed school gear that’s only real difference is starting color based on the version you choose, though that can be changed in-game.

While the base names for these characters don’t typically mean much for the games themselves, they are selected and included for a reason.

Once these two characters arrive in various adaptations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in anime, manga, and other forms they will take inspiration from their Japanese names, Haruto and Aoi, as is tradition.

The same applies to Florian and Juliana, depending on how things are translated.

There is also a chance these characters will appear in media as using the names Scarlet and Violet too—The Pokémon Company is known for occasionally using their actual names and also version colors depending on the medium.