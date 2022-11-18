How to change outfit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are finally here and as you jump into the land of Paldea for the first time you’ll quickly realize you’re forced into wearing a god-awful school outfit with a terrible hat. Have no fear though! Like everything, this can be fixed.

Similar to some previous Pokémon titles, in Scarlet and Violet you’ll have the option to change up your outfit and get your character looking exactly how you’d like. Thankfully, in this game, it’s more simple than it’s ever been.

So you can avoid a fashion emergency before heading into multiplayer with your friends, here’s what you need to know about changing outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to change outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

Changing your look in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet couldn’t be more simple and can be done at just about any point of your journey through Paldea.

Simply press the left button on the directional pad and a menu will pop up allowing you to do all kinds of customizations to your look.

These include changing up your uniform, socks, shoes, gloves, backpack, hat, glasses, and even phone case. This means you won’t be stuck with that awful hat you’re forced to put on at the beginning of the game.

While you’ll have some new options from the jump, other customization choices will need to be bought or acquired during your adventure. Similarly, you’ll need to visit a salon to change your hairstyle, as this option isn’t available from the Scarlet and Violet outfit menu.