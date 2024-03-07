How to get Leafeon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has all of your favorite species including every single Eeveelution. Yes, that’s right, there’s a whole lot to collect for Eevee fans, but some are harder to get than others.

If you try to evolve Eevee the traditional way in Pokémon Go then you’ll probably end up with either Jolteon, Flareon, or Vaporean. Fortunately, if you’re prepared with the right strategy then adding Leafeon to your collection is simple.

How to evolve Eevee into Leafeaon in Pokémon Go

Everyone’s favorite forest creature. Image via The Pokémon Company

There are two ways to evolve your Eevee into Leafeon in Pokémon Go, but the easiest of them is using the name method. This method to evolve Eevee is exactly what it sounds like. You’ll change the name of your Pokémon before using Eevee Candy to evolve it and ultimately, depending on the name, you should get what you’re after.

To evolve Eevee into Leafeon, rename your Pokémon to Linnea. This is a character from the Pokémon anime, as is the case with many of the other names used to evolve Eevee in Go. If you follow the instructions you should have your newly evolved Leafeon after following the traditional evolution route of using candies.

How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon without changing names

If you don’t want to change the nickname of your Eevee then the other way you can get this evolution is by using a Mossy Lure. Once you purchase a Mossy Lure for 200 coins follow these steps to evolve your Eevee.

Visit a PokeStop and set up your Mossy Lure Spin the Photo Disc of the PokeStop Evolve Eevee using Eevee Candy

Doing these three things in order should allow you to get Leafeon as your evolution. Again, we suggest using the name method simply because it’s easier and is sure to get the results, but if you want to use a Mossy Lure that works totally fine too.