How to get Ferroseed and Ferrothorn in Pokémon Go

In the Pokémon world, Ferroseed and Ferrothorn are known to be bulky and difficult to deal with in battle. The two Grass/Steel-type Pokémon only have two defensive weaknesses in Fire and Fighting, while they have nine resistances and an immunity to Poison. With a strong defensive typing to back up their bulk, Ferroseed and Ferrothorn can be great additions to any team in need of a tank.

They can also prove to be useful in Pokémon Go. Ferroseed and Ferrothorn have been in the mobile game since 2019, but getting ahold of them might not be as simple as going to specific routes in the mainline games. Here’s how you can get your hands on Ferroseed and Ferrothorn in Pokémon Go.

How to find Ferroseed and Ferrothorn in Pokémon Go

Over the years that the Grass/Steel duo has been available in Pokémon Go, there have been different ways to encounter Ferroseed. The most standard way is to simply find it in the wild. If you haven’t had much luck with that, Ferroseed has also been featured in Raid Battles, Eggs, Research Breakthrough, Field Research, and Timed Research during specific Pokémon Go events.

Currently, Ferrothorn can only be obtained by evolving Ferroseed with 50 Ferroseed Candy. It can potentially also become available via other encounter methods in the future.

If the current Pokémon Go event isn’t featuring Ferroseed or Ferrothorn, you will have to wait and keep an eye out for future events that make them more accessible via Raid Battles, Eggs, Research, or boosted spawn rates. Those events will undoubtedly be the best time to finally catch Ferroseed and evolve one into Ferrothorn to add both to your Pokémon Go collection. And if you’re really lucky, you might even find a Shiny one.