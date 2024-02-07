Category:
Pokémon

How to get Drampa in Pokémon Go

Happy Lunar New Year!
Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 06:34 am
Dynamic Drampa art from the Pokemon TCG.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Drampa in Pokémon Go is an elusive thing to find for budding trainers looking to complete their Pokédex.

Finding the Dragon-type Pokémon from the Sun and Moon series on your mobile devices can be a bit tricky if you aren’t aware of how the game works. But don’t be discouraged. Depending on the time of the year you are playing, there is a surefire way to find one.

Where to find Drampa in Pokémon Go

Drampa Lunar New Year Pokémon Go
Drampa Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drampa in Pokémon Go is only obtainable in three-star Raids.

The raids, like other raid-exclusive Pokémon such as Druddigon, only appear during certain events or times throughout the year. Drampa was added to Pokémon Go as part of the 2024 Lunar New Year event.

During the 2024 Lunar New Year event, you could find field research tasks asking you to “Win 3 Raids” that would give you a Drampa encounter. But this was exclusive to the event. Following the event, Drampa can only be obtained via raids.

Three-star raids can be soloed if you have a strong enough team. Due to Drampa’s pure Dragon type, if you go into the battle with a team of Pokémon that can use Dragon, Fairy, or Ice-type moves, you should have no problem taking it down. But we advise taking it on with at least a group of three friends to better your chances.

Again, these three-star raids won’t always be around and are event or month-specific, so if you don’t see a Drampa spawning in raids, keep an eye out for future events when it should reappear.

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.