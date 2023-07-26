How to find Druddigon in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

At first glance, Druddigon just looks like a generic dragon, but it’s indeed a powerful Pokémon that has been around in the franchise since Gen V’s Black and White. It later made its Pokémon Go debut in 2021 during the Dragonspiral Descent event and has been a rare find for Pokémon trainers in the handheld game ever since.

If you’re going dragon hunting for Druddigon in Pokémon Go, here’s what you need to know about its availability, Shiny status, and everything in between.

How to catch Druddigon in Pokémon Go

Unlike a lot of Pokémon that just spawn in the wild, Druddigon has only been found in raids. More specifically, the red and blue dragon was featured in three-star raids during certain events such as the Dragonspiral Descent and Twinkling Fantasy events.

Likewise, Druddigon’s next three-star raid appearance is happening from July 25 to August 4. During that time period, the rare Dragon-type Pokémon will be available to encounter and capture in those three-star raids, according to Leek Duck.

How to get a Shiny Druddigon in Pokémon Go

Druddigon’s Shiny variant has already been released in Pokémon Go, and just like any other Shiny Pokémon, you’ll need a lot of luck to run into one. So it’s entirely possible to find a Shiny Druddigon in a three-star raid, but it’s all up to chance.

If you do come across a Shiny Druddigon, you’ll know right away because it’ll be green and orange rather than its usual blue and red.

