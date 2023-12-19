How to get Deoxys in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are plenty of Pokémon believed to originate from space, but the first one that typically comes to mind is Deoxys—a Pokémon many want to catch for themselves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This pure Psychic type has made a name for itself thanks to its blatantly alien design, its multiple forms, and its appearances in the Destiny Deoxys anime movie and the Delta Episode of Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the current hotness among fans, though, with The Indigo Disk DLC bringing back a plethora of old Pokémon, including numerous Legendaries. But did Deoxys make the cut?

Can you catch Deoxys in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

Don’t exhaust yourself checking every cave for Deoxys. Image via Niantic

Sadly, no. Only select Legendaries have returned in The Indigo Disk, and Deoxys is classified as a Mythical Pokémon. If you were hoping that Deoxys is a secret encounter like fellow Mythical Pokémon Meloetta, unfortunately there are no reports of anyone else finding it. And considering how dedicated Pokémon fans are, it can be assumed that Deoxys is completely absent from the DLC.

That said, if you already own a Deoxys in one of the previous games, such as Pokémon Go, you can bring it over to your copy of Scarlet or Violet using Pokémon Home. Although Deoxys isn’t listed in the Paldean PokéDex, it can still be used in the current games, meaning you can also run around with it outside its Poké Ball or take direct control of it using the new Synchro Machine.

Can you change Deoxys into its other forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Yes, you can change Deoxys into its three other forms—Attack Forme, Defense Forme, and Speed Forme—using a specific item called the Meteorite. This item’s fairly easy to acquire; just visit Port Marinada, the small town in the southwest of West Province (Area Two). There is a special auction in the marketplace which only appears when you have specific Pokémon, such as Deoxys, in your party. Just look for a stall manned by a tall, muscular woman wearing glasses.

As long as you have Deoxys, she will sometimes offer the Meteorite up for auction. It’s not always guaranteed since the item on offer changes daily. If you’re unwilling to wait, you can mess with the Nintendo Switch’s internal clock and change the date until the Meteorite appears. You then need to bid for it against other people; feel free to save right before the auction starts so, if you lose, you can reload your save and try again.

Once you own the Meteorite, simply select it from your bag and use it on Deoxys. It will then transform into one of its other forms, and you can swap between them with the Meteorite.