How to get Crystals fast in Pokemon TCG Live

You need Crystals in Pokémon TCG Live to buy the seasonal Battle Pass or in-game packs to add more cards to your set. But despite being such a necessary item, Crystals are nearly impossible to obtain without grinding.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon TCG Live doesn’t have in-game purchases, so there’s no way to buy the currency you need with real money. This means you can only get certain items by playing the game every day. But surely it can’t be that much of a slog to get Crystals in Pokémon TCG Live, right?

How do you get more Crystals in Pokémon TCG Live?

Battle Pass Nightmare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting Crystals in Pokémon TCG Live is quite tedious. You can only get them through three methods: Player level rewards, Daily Quests, and Premium Battle Pass rewards.

When you sign in every day, you get one daily quest that gives you 40 to 60 Crystals each time. This is the only way to guarantee in-game currency for whatever you’re saving up for. You also get a small amount of Crystals when you increase your player level—but not enough to buy the Battle Pass or packs.

The Premium Battle Pass is arguably the best way to get Crystals if you are playing the game often, as you get a lot of Crystals per level. The only issue is you need 600 crystals to buy the pass in the first place, and there is no sustainable way to make them. It’ll be a daily grind before you even make enough.

It’s all a bit of a slog and feels like poor game design, effectively locking players out of much of the game and its rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more