How to get Alola Cap Pikachu

The sun, the sea, and the tropical breeze swaying its palm trees–when visiting the Alola region, be sure to pack your sunscreen, and bring along Alola Cap Pikachu from Pokémon the Series: Sun and Moon.

To claim your Alola Cap Pikachu, key in the password ULTRAP1KA via Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Alola, Trainers! Take a break from the chill of the Crown Tundra with Pikachu and a memento of its adventures in the sunny Alola region. ☀️



Here are the full steps to add Unova Cap Pikachu to your party:

Launch your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game. Navigate to Mystery Gift on the X menu. Press Get a Mystery Gift. Press Get with Code/Password and ensure that you are connected to the internet. Enter the password ULTRAP1KA Save your game.

Alola Cap Pikachu is the penultimate special Pikachu coming to join your party in celebration of the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC The Crown Tundra. Besides the numerous legendary Pokémon on offer, don’t forget to bring your new headgear-wearing Pikachus out for a spin, and stick around for the last feather in your cap: the World Cap Pikachu.