Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion is now live

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s final DLC, The Crown Tundra, is now available to download on Nintendo Switch.

This new expansion is featured in the Version 1.3 update for Sword and Shield and adds a new map, story content, Max Raid Battle mode, and more than 100 returning Pokémon that were not previously available. Players will need to download the 1.1GB update before setting off on their new journey.

Just like with other Pokémon titles, this was a simultaneous worldwide release, meaning it is live for players around the world.

If you don’t have access to The Crown Tundra, you can purchase the Sword or Shield expansion pass on the Switch eShop for $29.99. But if you previously purchased the expansion for Isle of Armor, you should just be able to download it by updating your game.