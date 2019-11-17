How to find Toxel in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield feature a new region and a new Pokédex, meaning there’s a slew of new and rare Pokémon for fans to add to their teams. One of the many new creatures is Toxel, a purple dinosaur-like species that features a unique typing: Electric and Poison. Toxel can be found in the wild, but there’s an additional way to obtain the Pokémon, and it’s easy for those who’ve reached a certain point in the game.

Over the years, the Pokémon franchise has featured several ways for players to collect different species. From specific weather-related encounters to new evolutionary methods, Pokémon Sword and Shield have introduced new methods of finding rare Pokémon. But the games have held onto one method that has remained a consistent feature throughout the franchise’s history: gift Pokémon.

Toxel is one of those species that fans can find by simply talking to a generous NPC. There’s no special requirement or task players need to complete to find Toxel—save for reaching a certain point in the game. Once players have defeated the Grass gym in Turrfield City, they’ll gain access to Route 5 and the Day Care Center located on the route. Upon entering the Day Care Center, they’ll see an NPC standing to the right with a Toxel plopped on the ground nearby. All players need to do to receive the Toxel is to talk to the NPC, and she’ll give the Pokémon to the player.

The gift Pokémon will be level one, meaning players will have to spend some time training it up before it can evolve. Once Toxel hits level 30, it evolves into Toxtricity, which has two different forms depending on its nature. The two forms are similar, however, one has a longer neck and is blue, while the other has longer horn-like features and is yellow.

For those who want both forms or simply an additional Toxel, there’s a second way of finding the Poison and Electric-type. Players can find Toxel as a wild encounter once they reach Route 7.

The creature, which will be around level 40, won’t appear in the overworld but instead can be found by approaching the red exclamation marks that indicate a Pokémon’s presence. Multiple species can appear through this method, however, so it may take players a while before they encounter a Toxel.