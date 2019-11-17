How to evolve Clobbopus into Grapploct in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Clobbopus is one of those weird Pokémon that require a move to reach its final form. And if you don’t just want to catch a Grapploct later in the game when they become available, it is a pretty simple task to achieve.

The adorable little brawler becomes available to catch in both Sword and Shield starting at Route 9, unless you want to try to find it earlier through Raid Battles in the Wild Area.

If you wait until Route 9, Clobbopus will be between level 39 and 43 when you encounter it. That is a little late for it to be used reliably on your main team, but it is still an option if you really like its design or abilities.

Because it is going to be at least level 39 when you encounter it, there is a chance it will already know Taunt, which is the move it needs to know in order to evolve into Grapploct. The reason this is the case is it is going from a cute little boxing octopus into a wrestler, so taunting is the norm in that profession.

It would normally learn Taunt at level 35, so if it doesn’t know the move when you catch it you can just make a trip back to a Pokémon Center and talk to the NPC behind the counter that will help Clobbopus remember it. After that, all you need to do is level it up once and then you will have your grappling fighter.

If you just wait a little while though you can catch a level 50, fully evolved Grapploct in the overworld right after you get the Rotom Bike upgraded to travel on water. It is also a strong spawn in the Wild Area overworld in the later parts.

So if you want to use a Grapploct, you should either try to find a Clobbopus early in the Wild Area or just wait and catch the level 50 big boss when you make it to Route 9 and save yourself the hassle of dealing with Taunt.