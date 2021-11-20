How to find Togepi in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In the remakes of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, Togepi was found with the PokéRadar in the post-game, and in Platinum, it was given as an egg, but in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the way to obtain Togepi has changed quite a bit.

Fortunately, Togepi is quite a bit easier to obtain in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl than in the originals, and you can obtain it quite early in the game.

Where to find Togepi in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In order to find Togepi, there are a few things you’ll need to do first. You will have to already have access to the Grand Underground, which is unlocked by talking to the NPC to the right of the Pokémon Center in Eterna City. He will give you the Explorer Kit, which will allow you to traverse the Grand Underground.

Then, you’ll want to go to Jubilife City, Hearthome City, or Pastoria City and use the Explorer Kit to head to the Grand Underground. Once there, you’ll want to head to the Dazzling Cave, Fountainspring Cave, or Stargleam Cavern.

Togepi can also be found using the Pokéradar on Route 230.

How to catch Togepi in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Although it is slightly easier to obtain Togepi in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it doesn’t mean that capturing it is easy. Togepi has a rare spawn rate once you enter one of the three locations.

In order to find Togepi in the overworld, you’ll need to exit the room and re-enter it until you see it spawn in the overworld. Once you see it, you have your chance to capture it. Saving the game inside the Caves will not keep the spawn when you return to the game, so the only chance you have at catching it is to encounter it when you see it.

Screengrab via Pokémon Company

How to evolve Togepi into Togetic and Togekiss

Togepi will evolve into Togetic when its Happiness is at maximum, which is a Happiness value of 220. Once the value is at maximum, level Togepi up and it will evolve into Togetic.

Then, to evolve Togetic into Togekiss, use a Shiny Stone, which can be found on Route 228 and Iron Island. On Route 228 look to the south part of the route for the Shiny Stone, and on Iron Island, the item should be located to the right of the elevator’s top floor exit.