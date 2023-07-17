How to find Rhyhorn, Rhydon, and Rhyperior in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

Rhyhorn’s Evolution line in Pokémon Go is made of strong Ground and Rock species, and the final form Rhyperior is highly-sought after for its strong stats and double-type.

The Ground and Rock rhinoceros-style Pokémon comes from the Kanto region, which means it belongs to the first generation. It was also released alongside its Evolution Rhydon as early as 2016 when Pokémon Go first launched.

Rhyperior, however, is from Sinnoh’s fourth generation, was released two years later, and it cannot be found in the wild. Here’s how to get all three species from this Evolution line in Pokémon Go.

How to catch Rhyhorn, Rhydon, and Rhyperior in Pokémon Go

There are many ways to get Rhyhorn in Pokémon Go. It can mainly be found while walking in the wild. But it also can be found in Eggs, and sometimes in Raids and from Research tasks.

Rhyhorn isn’t a rare species. You have various ways to get your first one and then you can add it as Buddy if you want to collect candies and evolve it.

But the most efficient way to get it, as well as its evolutions, is to play through an event featuring it. This is the case of the Spotlight Hour, which will highlight the Pokémon on July 18.

Related: Pokémon Sleep finally exits hibernation, but you might not have access yet

The event will kick off at 6pm local time and will only last for an hour, so you’ll have to get ready and go out to find the most Rhyhorn encounters you can in that timespan. It can also be worth using a Lure Module on a PokéStop to get more of them.

In addition to earning an increased spawn rate, you’ll have more chances of encountering Shiny versions and will get double Catch XP as a reward.

You can evolve a Rhyhorn into a Rhydon by spending just 25 candies. To get to the final evolution Rhyperior, you’ll need 100 of them.

How to get a Shiny Rhyhorn in Pokémon Go

Shiny Rhyhorns are very easy to notice in Pokémon Go. In addition to the characteristic sparks that pop when encountering the Pokémon, you’ll notice that it has a completely different color—from being grey as a rock to brown like dirt.

Its Evolution Rhydon will also have a light-brown color, and Rhyperior will be grey, with golden-style bricks on its body instead of brown ones.

Your best bet to get a Shiny Rhyhorn is to try and get it via a special event featuring the species since the Shiny rates are usually greatly increased, similar to July 18’s Spotlight Hour event. Otherwise, the chances of getting a Shiny Rhyhorn will be extremely low.

About the author