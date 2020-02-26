How to find and capture Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon Go

It’s time to rally your friends, Pokémon Go fans. In celebration of the Netflix release, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, Niantic and The Pokémon Company are giving players the chance to battle and catch Armored Mewtwo for a limited time.

The legendary Pokémon will appear in five-star raids around the globe. Five-star raids are the most difficult raids in the game, so players will want to make sure they’re joining forces to take on the special Armored Mewtwo.

Armored Mewtwo is a pure Psychic-type, which means it’s weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost attacks. The armor-clad legendary Pokémon will have a special move, Psystrike, for those who are able to defeat and capture the Pokémon while the event is live. To do so, players will want to make sure they bring Pokémon with moves Mewtwo is weak to, like Tyranitar, Darkrai, or Volcarona.

As part of the event, Pokémon Go fans will be able to catch Clone Pokémon, including Clone Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in four-star raids. These creatures have noticeably different markings and resemble the ones from the franchise’s original Mewtwo movie, in which Mewtwo clones trainers’ Pokémon and uses them to fight against their original counterparts.

Related: How to get Clone Pikachu in Pokémon Go

Similarly, players will find the Kanto starters, Eevee, and Pikachu in party hats. Party Hat Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle will appear in level one raids, whereas Party Hat Pikachu and Eevee will appear throughout the wild.

The Armored Mewtwo event began today and will run until 3pm CT on Monday, March 2, giving fans of the game just one week to catch Clone Pokémon, Party Hat Pikachus, and Armored Mewtwos.