How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop in Pokémon Go

Tyrogue is a Fighting-type Pokémon introduced in Generation II. It can evolve into three different Pokémon—Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop. Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan were introduced in Generation I, while Hitmontop was introduced in Gen II along with Tyrogue. I have been a huge fan of them all since their inception, especially Hitmonlee.

In Pokémon Go, Tyrogue’s evolution into any one of them is determined by its stats, which is different from how it normally works.

It can be confusing if you don’t know what to do but don’t stress. I’ll tell you everything you need to know about how to get Tyrogue and how to evolve it into the one.

How to get Tyrogue

Tyrogue cannot be found in the wild. Instead, the only way to find it in my experience has been from 5km Eggs. The easiest and most reliable way to find them is by spinning the sign on a Pokéstop or Gym.

You’ll need a bit of luck though since it’s one of many Pokémon that can hatch from them. I recommend incubating and hatching them until you find one.

Tyrogue can evolve into three different Pokémon. Image via The Pokémon Company.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee

Tyrogue will evolve into Hitmonlee if its highest individual stat is Attack. After finding one, open its details page and look at its stats. If its Attack is higher than its Defense and HP, it will evolve into Hitmonlee. All you need to do is feed it 25 Tyrogue Candy and tap on the evolve button. In my opinion, it’s the strongest of the three because it has the highest attack. I use Double Kick and Close Combat to wreak havoc on my opponents, and it works wonders.

Hitmonlee’s lethal kicks are its best weapon. Image via The Pokémon Company.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan

Tyrogue will evolve into Hitmonchan if its highest individual stat is Defense. After finding one, open its details page and look at its stats. If its Defense is higher than its Attack and HP, it will evolve into Hitmonchan. All you need to do is feed it 25 Tyrogue Candy and tap on the evolve button.

As you’d expect, Hitmonchan is the most durable of the three because it boasts the highest defense. That said, I have found it to be a powerful attacker too. I recommend using Counter and Close Combat.

Hitmonchan’s powerful punches set it apart from the rest. Image via The Pokémon Company.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop

Tyrogue will evolve into Hitmontop if its highest individual stat is HP. After finding one, open its details page and look at its stats. If its HP is higher than its Attack and Defense, it will evolve into Hitmontop. All you need to do is feed it 25 Tyrogue Candy and tap on the evolve button. Hitmontop has the highest heath pool of the three, but can still dish out tons of damage with Counter and Close Combat.

Hitmontop has a lot of HP compared to the others. Image via The Pokémon Company.

By paying attention to Tyrogue’s individual stats and following the evolution methods I’ve outlined above, you should have no trouble evolving it into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop. I suggest going for all three since each one offers an advantage over the others. Just make sure you have enough Candy.

