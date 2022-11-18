How to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tandemaus and Maushold are perhaps two of the most interesting Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Not because of their appearance (although they are cute), or their moveset. Instead, it’s because Tandemaus is technically a “couple” and Maushold is a “family.”

Tandemaus, the couple variant and precursor to Maushold, is a rare Pokémon that has the best chance of showing up on the pier north of the Lighthouse. That’s not guaranteed though.

If you’ve been lucky enough to find one, you might be wondering how to evolve it into Maushold.

Tandemaus to Maushold Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

Tandemaus will evolve into Maushold at level 25. So, all you need to do is the tried and true method of grinding levels via battles in the wild or against trainers to make that happen. Once you reach that point, that’s where the fun begins.

A standard evolution will see Tandemaus evolve into a Maushold that consists of two adult mice and two children, dubbed ‘The Family of Four.’

That’s not the only possible outcome, though. There’s a rare chance Tandemaus will evolve into a Maushold that only has one child, i.e a ‘Family of Three.’

The exact rareness of it is unknown at this point, but it’s definitely not common.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Some Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trainers will undoubtedly become obsessed with trying to evolve the rarer Family of Three variant. At least, for their sake, the evolution process is a breeze.

It’s an interesting addition that makes Tandemaus and Maushold rather unique compared to other Generation IX Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

So, what are you waiting for? Catch one and evolve it to see what you get!