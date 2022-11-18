Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are bringing plenty of unique species into the franchise but one of the most obscure is Tandemaus. This species as the name suggests isn’t just one mouse-like Pokémon, but two.

If you want to add it to your party you’ve got some searching to do, but if you know where to look you’re going to have much more success than simply going in blind.

To help out, here is everywhere Tandemaus can spawn in the region of Paldea.

How to catch Tandemaus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you’ve been looking for Tandemaus along your adventure but haven’t yet come across one don’t fret. It’s not you, this mouse Pokémon is simply a rare spawn you aren’t likely to stumble across at random.

To get the best shot at finding one in the wild head to the desert and check out the pier north of the Lighthouse. This appears to be an area where it is found consistently. This being the case, there is actually plenty of locations where it can spawn.

Around many of the cities, you will have a chance to find Tandemous As mentioned before though, they rarely show face. To help out with your search make sure that you are taking full advantage of the mini-map.

Pokémon that you are yet to catch will appear on this map with an icon letting you know they are in the area.

If you aren’t seeing an icon for Tandemaus, move to a new location and try again.