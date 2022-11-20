How to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This Bug and Steel type is one you're going to want on your team.

As you venture throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re bound to come across some familiar Pokémon—especially if you’re a longtime fan of the pocket-monster franchise.

A number of older species will be accompanying players on their adventures in the newest installments in the series, including Scyther, the Mantis Pokémon from Gen I. Scyther is a Flying and Bug-type species, most well known for the giant blades it has in lieu of hands. The Kanto species can be found relatively early in your journey around Paldea, and it evolves into what’s arguably one of the coolest Bug types in the entire franchise.

Scyther evolves into Scizor, a sleeker and more powerful version of its pre-evolution. With its giant metal claws, dark red coloration, and agile design, Scizor is definitely one you’ll want to add to your team, just as long as you avoid Fire types. Scizor is both Steel and Bug, two typings weak to Fire attacks, which means this Pokémon can easily be incinerated by any enemy that spits flames.

Scyther doesn’t evolve through traditional means, however. Here’s how Scyther evolves into Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scyther’s evolutionary process will look familiar to anyone who’s been around since the Johto days in Gen II. All you need to do is give Scyther a Metal Coat to hold and then trade it with a friend. Scyther will evolve into Scizor after the trade is complete, and your trading buddy can then return the newly evolved Scizor to you.

There are a couple of places around Paldea where you can find a Metal Coat. The first is Delibird Presents, a shop in Mesagoza near the West Gate. It has a red overhang above its door, making it hard to miss. This shop sells many useful things, including battle items, Rotom phone cases, and Poké Balls. Delibird Presents adds items to its shelves after every time you defeat a gym, so if a Metal Coat isn’t available when you visit, try taking on another Gym Leader first.

You can also find Metal Coats scattered throughout the overworld at random, although you’re likely to have a much better chance of obtaining one by checking in with Delibird Presents after you defeat a gym.