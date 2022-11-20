How to evolve Growlithe into Arcanine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

An old favorite Pokémon returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and with it a whole batch of new players needs to learn how to evolve it like so many of us did over 20 years ago in the original Pokémon Red and Blue games.

This Pokémon is of course Growlithe, which has evolved into Arcanine now the same way over 20 years. If you are new to Pokémon though don’t be discouraged as we are here to tell you what you need to do to evolve your fluffy fire puppy to help get you your big strong dog.

How to evolve Growlithe into Arcanine

Just like with all games before it, the only way to evolve a Growlithe into an Arcanine is to use a Fire Stone.

You can find Fire Stones either as a rare item drop around the Mines East of the map, by leveling up your Pokédex, or by progressing through the game by defeating Gym Leaders until they are sellable in the various Delibird Presents stores across Paldea.

Growlithe doesn’t need to be at any level for the evolution to work and you can even evolve it from Level 1. You just need to have the Growlithe on your team, find the Fire Stone in your bag, and use it on Growlithe to have it evolve into Arcanine.