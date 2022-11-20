How to evolve Riolu into Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Riolu and Lucario are some of the more popular Pokémon in the entire franchise and they appear once again in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The evolution method for Riolu into Lucario is a little unique and those who aren’t familiar with it might be confused as to why they aren’t able to evolve their Riolu no matter how many levels it is getting. Don’t worry though and don’t get confused, as we are here to help you out and explain to you how to get your Lucario you are desperate to get your hands on.

May it be for Pokédex entries, a new partner Pokémon, or for other reasons, this is how to evolve Riolu into Lucario.

How to evolve Riolu into Lucario

By the power of friendship!

Yes, really.

By raising the friendship stat of your Lucario up to near max (220 points to be exact) and leveling up your Riolu in the daytime, Riolu will evolve into Lucario. You can check your friendship level of a Pokémon at the Friendship Checker NPC in the center of Cascarrafa.

If you level up your Riolu during the day and it doesn’t evolve, then it just means you need to keep raising the friendship stat up more. It’ll get there eventually and you can equip things like the Soothe Bell item and feed it sandwiches at Picnics to raise its friendship stat faster.