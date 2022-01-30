Pikachu is arguably the most popular Pokémon species of all time thanks to its extensive feature in the franchise’s anime series. This being the case, why not catch this icon species in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

If you’re looking to add Pikachu to your party one way to go about it is to evolve Pichu into its next evolution. Fortunately, this process is extremely easy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the process to get it done.

How to Evolve Pichu into Pikachu in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The only way that you can evolve Pichu into Pikachu in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is to increase your friendship level with the Pokémon.

There are several ways that you can do this and it can take place naturally during your time playing the game. To speed up the process you’ll want to win battles using Pichu, gather resources using the Pokémon, and feed them EXP candy.

If you’re doing these things and still not getting results then you may want to check what level the friendship is currently at. You can do this with the friendship checker that you get during Mission No. 7. Head to the NPC nearby the farms outside Jublife Village. Speak to him and he will check the friendship levels of your Pokémon giving you a gauge on how much more work you need to put in before Pichu is ready to become Pikachu.

Once you’ve got Pikachu in your party to complete the evolution path the next thing you’ll want to do is acquire a Thunder Stone and evolve the Pokémon into Raichu.