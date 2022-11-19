Floating around in the dark of night is one of Pokémon’s spookiest creatures, Misdreavus, and it’s back in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Catching it is fairly easy, and so is evolving it into Mismagius, if you know what you’re looking for.

Misdreavus’ ghost-like apperance and strong Ghost-type moves makes it a great addition for those who need one in their party or maybe just need to fill in for a gym that Ghost-types are strong in. Luckily, the Pokémon isn’t very hard to find and is quite easy to capture, as long as you have the correct version of the game.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The spooky Pokémon only appears in Violet, so those with Scarlet will need to trade in order to get it. For those with Violet, there are quite a few places to find Misdreavus, and it’s a pretty common spawn, meaning players won’t have to look very hard to come across one, although they’ll have to wait until night time to do it.

The area where Misdreavus most commonly seems to appear is in any of the South Province locations, although there are a few places where it can also be found, such as Dalizapa Passage, East Province Area Two, Glasseado Mountain, Tagtree Thicket, and West Province Area One.

How to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you’ve got your Misdreavus, it’s pretty easy to turn it into a Mismagius. The hardest part of the process is going to find the Dusk Stone, but luckily, there are a few locations where players are guaranteed to find one.

With Misdreavus in your party and a Dusk Stone in your inventory, use the Dusk Stone and it will automatically evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius.