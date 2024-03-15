How to evolve Amaura in Pokémon Go

Amaura is one of the most popular Fossil Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but one thing that has stumped a lot of players is how it can be evolved.

Like in the mainline Pokémon games, Amaura can evolve into Aurorus but only under the right conditions. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given how Pokémon Go has done things like evolution before. There are all kinds of requirements to evolve Pokémon based on location, time, and several other factors. Thankfully this one isn’t too tricky.

If you’re out there catching a ton of Amaura in your Pokémon Go game then here’s what you need to know so you can finally add Aurorus to that Pokédex.

How to evolve Amaura into Aurorus in Pokémon Go

The moon shines bright. Image via The Pokemon Company

To evolve Amaura into Aurorus in Pokémon Go you’ll need 50 Amaura Candies, but they must be used at night time. You can only evolve Amaura at night but likely this is linked to your particular timezone so it should be pretty obvious when that is.

To get Amaura Candy you should use Pinap Berries when catching or walking with the Pokémon, but you’re going to need quite a few to evolve. For clarity reasons, it’s worth noting that there is no evolution after Aurorus, once you’ve got that you’re done.

While you’re out there catching Amaura and collecting Candy you could even stumble upon a Shiny form of this particular Fossil Pokémon as yes, it is available in Pokémon Go already. Hopefully, these tips were enough to help you finally add Aurorus to your collection.

